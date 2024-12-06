HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Joins Hyundai Motor, Announces Price Hike From January

Maruti Suzuki joins Hyundai Motor, announces price hike from January

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2024, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will increase the price of all its cars a day after similar decision taken by Hyundai Motor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will hike price of its cars from January, joining Hyundai Motor as the second mass market car manufacturer to increase price across its lineup.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will hike price of its cars from January, joining Hyundai Motor as the second mass market car manufacturer to increase price across its lineup.

Maruti Suzuki has joined Hyundai Motor to announce price hike of its cars from next month. India's largest carmaker has issued a statement saying that the price of all the cars in its lineup will go up by four per cent from January 2025. The decision comes a day after Hyundai said it will increase the price of the models across its lineup by up to 25,000. With Maruti and Hyundai, both the top two carmakers in India have now announced price hike of models from the new year.

Maruti Suzuki made the announcement of price hike through a regulatory filing today. The carmaker said that the price hike is likely to be up to four per cent and may vary depending on models. Maruti Suzuki said that rising input costs and operational expenses have forced the carmaker to pass the burden to its customers from the new year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Price hike from January: Maruti joins Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW and Audi

Maruti Suzuki is the fifth carmaker in India so far to have announced price hike from January. Earlier, the German luxury carmaker trio of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi had made similar announcements. All the carmakers have listed increase in input costs and operational expenses as the key reasons behind their decisions. “While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portions of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market," said the statement issued by Maruti Suzuki today.

Also Read : Small and affordable car sales in India to bounce back next year, says report

Maruti Suzuki car sales in India

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker with a market share of nearly 40 per cent. In November, the carmaker registered overall domestic sales of more than 1.44 lakh units compared to 1.34 lakh units during the same month last year. The utility vehicle segment, which includes SUVs like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara among others, saw a growth of 16.9 per cent. The utility vehicles, which also include MPVs like Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto, have driven Maruti's sales as the small car segment struggles to revive itself.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.