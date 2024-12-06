Hyundai Venue, Exter attract year end discounts. Here’s how much they cost this December

Hyundai Motor India has just announced a price hike on its vehicles with effects from January 2025. That makes December the perfect time to get the Hyundai you wanted. And more so, because the company has announced its year end discounts across several models, from Venue and Exter to the Grand i10 Nios and even the sporty i20 . Hyundai Motor India has a vast array of models for the market and while the push is on SUV models, the offers at present are on multiple body styles.

What are the offers on Hyundai Venue?

Hyundai Venue, which was one of the most selling models from Hyundai in November, gets a discount of over ₹75,000 as a part of the year end offer. The Hyundai Venue, which currently starts at ₹7.94 lakh, ex-showroom, goes up to ₹13.44 lakh, and is available across seven trim levels with an option for three engine choices.

The 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol unit generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque while the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.The 1.2L unit gets paired with either a five speed manual transmission while the turbo petrol engine gets an option for a six speed manual or a seven speed DCT gearbox. The 1.5L diesel engine on offer produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six speed manual transmission.

What are the offers on Hyundai Exter?

Another popular SUV from the stable of Hyundai is the Exter, which competes in the micro SUV segment against the Tata Punch. While the prices of Exter range between ₹6.13 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹10.43 lakh, during December, the Hyundai Exter attracts discounts of ₹53,000.

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine generating 82bhp and 113.8Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Additionally, the Exter comes with a CNG variant, producing 68 bhp and 95.2Nm, and features dual-cylinder CNG technology for improved cargo space.

What are the offers on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and i20?

In addition to the Venue and Exter, Hyundai is also offering discounts on its hatchback range consisting of two models, Grand i10 Nios and the i20. The Grand i10 NIOS is the smallest model from Hyundai in India. The pricing of the Grand i10 NIOS ranges between ₹6 lakh and ₹8.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). In December, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a discount of ₹68,000.

Meanwhile, the biggest hatchback from Hyundai in India, the i20 gets a discount of ₹65,000. The Hyundai i20 is priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

