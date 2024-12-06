Triumph Scrambler 400 X to soon get a new affordable variant? New spy shots suggest so

Triumph India's new 400 cc motorcycles have found quite a success in the market. Now, it seems like Triumph will be adding a new variant of the Scrambler 400 X to its lineup. Recently, a test mule was spotted that was missing a few elements that the standard motorcycle gets. As of now, a launch date is not clear.

The brand recently launched the updated Speed 400 and a new Speed T4 motorcycle in the Indian market which is an affordable version of the standard Speed 400. Back then, there were speculations about whether Triumph would do the same for the Scrambler 400 X as well or not. Well, the answer is clear now that there will be a new more affordable version of the Scrambler as well.

New Triumph Scrambler 400 X T4: What are the changes?

The new variant continues to come with upside down forks but they are now not finished in gold. The split seat has been replaced with a simpler single-seat setup. The rubber pads are no longer on offer and the handlebar also misses out on the brace pad.

Then there is a different grab rail for the pillion and a new tail lamp as well. Triumph has removed knuckle guards. It seems like the alloy wheels are also different and they will be wrapped in more cost-effective tyres. Apart from this, it can be expected that a few elements now will be finished in black which will save the company some money. The headlamp grille is also missing and Triumph will offer the motorcycle in new colour schemes.

(Read more: Triumph Scrambler 400 X get ₹12,500 worth free accessories for December)

New Triumph Scrambler 400 X T4: Engine

The engine on duty will be the same 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine puts out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm in the 400X but for the new variant, it might get retuned to produce around 30 bhp and 36 Nm just like it does on the Speed T4. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit.

New Triumph Scrambler 400 X T4: Price

The Speed T4 costs around ₹23,000 less than the Speed 400. We can expect that the T4 version of the Scrambler 400 X will also cost around ₹20,000 less than the standard version which currently sells for ₹2.65 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: