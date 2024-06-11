|Battery Capacity
|1.62 kWh
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|Range
|65-75 km
|Charging time
|5-8 Hrs.
Warivo Motors Enduro price starts at ₹ 53,800 .
₹53,800*
45 Kmph
65-75 Km
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Warivo Motors Enduro
|Okinawa Dual
|Geliose Hope
|Techo Electra Saathi
|Gemopai Miso
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹53,800
₹58,992 - 83,000
₹46,999 Onwards
₹57,697
₹44,000 Onwards
|Battery Capacity
1.62 kWh
48 V / 55 Ah
48 V/30 Ah
48 V/22 Ah
48 V/17.5 Ah
|Range
65-75 km
110 -120 Km/Charge
75 km/charge
80 km/charge
60-75 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
