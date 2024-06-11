Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors Enduro? Warivo Motors Enduro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors Enduro? The Warivo Motors Enduro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 65-75 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.62 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors Enduro have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors Enduro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors Enduro? The Warivo Motors Enduro is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.62 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 65-75 km on a single charge.