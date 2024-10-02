Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors CRX? Warivo Motors CRX comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors CRX? The Warivo Motors CRX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors CRX have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors CRX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors CRX? The Warivo Motors CRX is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.