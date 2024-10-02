Segment Average: 46.5 kmph
CRX: 55.0 kmph
Segment Average: 99.05 km
CRX: 90.0 km
Segment Average: 4.5 hrs
CRX: 5.0 hrs
Segment Average: 2.26 kwh
CRX: 2.3 kwh
Warivo Motors CRX price starts at ₹ 79,999 .
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|5 Hours
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|90 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Model Name
Warivo Motors CRX
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Prevail Electric Wolfury
|Okaya EV Freedum
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,999
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹89,999
₹74,900
|Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
38.25 Ah
30 Ah
|Range
90 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
110 km
70-75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
