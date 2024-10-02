HT Auto
Warivo Motors CRX Front Left View
Warivo Motors CRX Front View
Warivo Motors CRX Left View
Warivo Motors CRX Rear View
Warivo Motors CRX Footspace View
Warivo Motors CRX Front Tyre View
WARIVO MOTORS CRX

Launch Date: 13 Sept 2024
79,999**Ex-showroom price
Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 46.5 kmph

CRX: 55.0 kmph

Range

Segment Average: 99.05 km

CRX: 90.0 km

Charging

Segment Average: 4.5 hrs

CRX: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Segment Average: 2.26 kwh

CRX: 2.3 kwh

View all CRX Specs and Features

About Warivo Motors CRX

Latest Update

  2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
  2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?

    Warivo Motors CRX Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    75,499
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    Gemopai Astrid Lite

    Gemopai Astrid Lite

    79,999
    Warivo Motors CRX Variants

    Warivo Motors CRX price starts at ₹ 79,999 .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹79,999*
    Max Power
    1500 W
    Speed
    55 kmph
    Range
    90 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 2.3 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Warivo Motors CRX Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point5 Hours
    HeadlightLED
    Range90 km
    Charging Time5 Hours
    View all CRX specs and features

    Warivo Motors CRX comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Warivo Motors CRX
    		Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerPrevail Electric WolfuryOkaya EV Freedum
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹79,999
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹79,999
    ₹78,999
    ₹47,149 - 77,999
    ₹89,999
    ₹74,900
    Battery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.5 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    40 Ah
    2.5 KWh
    34 Ah
    38.25 Ah
    30 Ah
    Range
    90 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    75 km
    90 km
    90-200 km
    90-120 km/charge
    80-90 km
    110 km
    70-75 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    No
    No
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Warivo Motors Bikes

    • Popular
      News

      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
      2 Oct 2024
      The engine on the Kawasaki Versys 1100 is larger because of the longer stroke.
      2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?
      1 Oct 2024
      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
      Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
      1 Oct 2024
      The offers are available on various models including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200 and N250.
      Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with this offer. Check new prices
      30 Sept 2024
      By using Flipkart's platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to reach a wider audience.
      Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces collaboration with Flipkart. Check details
      30 Sept 2024
      Videos

      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
      27 Sept 2024
      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
      26 Sept 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      Explore Other Options

      Warivo Motors CRX FAQs

      Warivo Motors CRX comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Warivo Motors CRX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Warivo Motors CRX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).
      The Warivo Motors CRX is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.
      The Warivo Motors CRX has a charging time of 5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Triumph Speed 400

      Triumph Speed 400

      2.4 Lakhs
      Revolt Motors RV1

      Revolt Motors RV1

      84,990 - 99,990
      Triumph Speed T4

      Triumph Speed T4

      2.17 Lakhs
      BMW F900 GS Adventure

      BMW F900 GS Adventure

      14.75 Lakhs
      TVS Apache RR 310

      TVS Apache RR 310

      2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Hero Electric A2B

      Hero Electric A2B

      35,000 Exp. Price
      Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

      Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

      20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Avon E Mate

      Avon E Mate

      39,259
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
