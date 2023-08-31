|Battery Capacity
|1.29 kWh
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Range
|70-80 km
|Charging time
|5-8 Hrs.
Warivo Motors Nexa price starts at ₹ 58,300 and goes up to ₹ 74,300 (Ex-showroom). Warivo Motors Nexa comes in 4 variants. Warivo Motors Nexa's top variant is SX 25.
₹58,300*
90 Kmph
70-80 Km
₹61,800*
90 Kmph
90-95 Km
₹65,300*
90 Kmph
85-90 Km
₹74,300*
90 Kmph
50-100 Km
|Model Name
Warivo Motors Nexa
|Zelo Zoop
|Zelo Knight
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹58,300 - 74,300
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.29 kWh
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
|Range
70-80 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
