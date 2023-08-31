Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors Nexa? The top variant of Warivo Motors Nexa is the SX 25.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors Nexa? The Warivo Motors Nexa is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-80 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.29 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors Nexa have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors Nexa offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, DS is priced at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, SX 25 is priced at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors Nexa? The Warivo Motors Nexa is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.29 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-80 km on a single charge.