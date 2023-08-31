Warivo Motors Nexa on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 58,300.
The on road price for Warivo Motors Nexa top variant goes up to Rs. 74,300 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Warivo Motors Nexa DS and the most priced model is Warivo Motors Nexa SX 25.
Visit your nearest
Warivo Motors Nexa dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Warivo Motors Nexa on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Warivo Motors Nexa is mainly compared to Zelo Zoop which starts at Rs. 45,900 in Delhi, Zelo Zaeden which starts at Rs. 52,900 in Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Warivo Motors Nexa DS ₹ 58,300 Warivo Motors Nexa EX ₹ 61,800 Warivo Motors Nexa STD ₹ 72,390 Warivo Motors Nexa SX 25 ₹ 74,300
