Warivo Motors Nexa On Road Price in Delhi

Warivo Motors Nexa Left View
Warivo Motors Nexa Rear Tyre View
Warivo Motors Nexa Seat View
Warivo Motors Nexa Side Handle View
Warivo Motors Nexa Footspace View
Warivo Motors Nexa Front Tyre View
58,300 - 74,300*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nexa Price in Delhi

Warivo Motors Nexa on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 58,300. The on road price for Warivo Motors Nexa top variant goes up to Rs. 74,300 in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Warivo Motors Nexa DS₹ 58,300
Warivo Motors Nexa EX₹ 61,800
Warivo Motors Nexa STD₹ 72,390
Warivo Motors Nexa SX 25₹ 74,300
...Read More

Warivo Motors Nexa Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

DS
₹ 58,300*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
70-80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,300
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,300
EMI@1,253/mo
EX
₹ 61,800*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
90-95 Km
STD
₹ 72,385*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
85-90 Km
SX 25
₹ 74,300*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
50-100 Km
Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Warivo Motors Nexa Alternatives

Zelo Zoop

Zelo Zoop

45,900 - 86,900
Zoop Price in Delhi
Zelo Zaeden

Zelo Zaeden

52,900 - 94,900
Zaeden Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Delhi
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Delhi

Popular Warivo Motors Bikes

