In 2024 Ampere Reo or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo
|Nexa
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 40,699
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|55 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.