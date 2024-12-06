IBW 2024: New-gen KTM 390 Adventure debuts for India, launch in January

HT Auto
  • Besides the new-gen 390 Adventure S, KTM has also showcased the 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week in Goa.
KTM 390 Adventure
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
KTM 390 Adventure
Having made its global debut at EICMA 2024 in Italy last month, KTM has showcased its new-generation 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R motorcycles for India at India Bike Week 2024 event held in Goa today (December 6). Much like the current model, the 390 Adventure is the more road-biased version and will be more affordable too. The Adventure S and the Enduro R will launch in India in January next year.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure S

The made-in-India KTM 390 Adventure range will see the S variant arriving at a lower price tag with a 19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. It will also get fewer features in comparison to the new 390 Adventure S and will get 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. Both models will have different seat heights with the X being more accessible at 820 mm.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM has also showcased the new 390 Enduro R for India, its first enduro based on this platform. The bike will come with minimal bodywork, a long flat seat, and a long-travel suspension, giving it a much different look and feel over the 390 Adventure.

Both the bikes will draw power from the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The made-in-India offerings will enter the market by early 2025. The new 390 Adventure will arrive in January, followed by the Enduro and then the KTM 390 SMC R supermoto.

Prices haven't been announced yet, but expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model, which retails from 2.84 lakh to 3.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The technical details about both the bikes are yet to be shared by the two-wheeler manufacturer. They are likely to be revealed closer to the launch dates.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2024, 18:55 PM IST
