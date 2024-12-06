Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get year-end discounts. Check how much you can save

HT Auto
  • Taigun and Virtus are two of the made-in-India cars from the German manufacturer and also two of its best-sellers.
Volkswagen's two flagship models Virtus and Taigun are being offered with discounts of up to ₹2 lakh as part of year-end sales.
If you are planning to buy the Volkswagen Taigun SUV or the Virtus sedan, December could be the best time. The carmaker is offering year-end discounts on both these models worth up to 2 lakh depending on model. Volkswagen Virtus comes at a starting price of 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna among others. The Taigun SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others in the compact segment, is available at a starting price of 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The year-end discounts offered with both the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus models include cash benefits, exchange and loyalty bonuses. The carmaker aims to clear some of the older stocks of these models before the year ends. Volkswagen is among most of the carmakers in India to offer heavy discount on models manufactured this year but are still parked at its dealer stockyards.

Also Read : Hyundai Venue, Exter attract year end discounts

Volkswagen Virtus: Discounts in December

The Virtus sedan is up for grabs this month with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The discount scheme includes cash benefits worth one lakh and another 50,000 as part of exchange and loyalty bonuses. Volkswagen is also offering scrappage benefits on the Virtus.

The Virtus compact sedan has recently achieved the sales milestone of 50,000 units in India. It is one of the most popular models in a segment which is aiming for a revival.

Volkswagen Taigun: Discounts in December

The Taigun SUV gets more discounts compared to the Virtus sedan in December as part of Volkswagen's year-end scheme. The Creta, Seltos rival is being offered with up to 2 lakh discount this month. The discount scheme includes 1.50 lakh worth of cash benefits. The SUV will also offer exchange, loyalty bonuses worth another 50,000.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen expanded the Taigun offering in India with two more variants. The carmaker launched the Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line with cosmetic updates, including smoked headlamps, red GT badging, and black leatherette upholstery.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2024, 15:52 PM IST

