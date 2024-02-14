Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon EV on road price in Asansol starts from Rs. 15.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.79 Lakhs in Asansol.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range and the most priced model is Tata Nexon EV Fearless Long Range.
Tata Nexon EV on road price breakup in Asansol includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon EV is mainly compared to Tata Punch EV which starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs in Asansol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs in Asansol and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Asansol.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range ₹ 15.16 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range ₹ 16.76 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range ₹ 17.27 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Long Range ₹ 17.79 Lakhs
