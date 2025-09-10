Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched

The Tata Nexon EV has received a significant update with the addition of ADAS safety technology. Alongside the tech upgrade, Tata.ev has also introduced a new #DARK edition of the Nexon EV 45, adding a premium blacked-out aesthetic to its most popular electric SUV.

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at ₹ 17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to ₹ 17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With the introduction of ADAS safety tech, and the launch of the #DARK edition, we are bringing a distinct and sophisticated aesthetic to the Nexon EV, while boosting its safety and premium credentials even further."

Tata Nexon EV 45: Features

The headline here is ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a feature set that has been trickling down from luxury cars into the mainstream. In the Nexon EV, the system brings Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Centering, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and High Beam Assist. In Indian traffic conditions, where unpredictability is the rule, these systems could make a real-world difference.

Beyond safety, Tata has added practical touches like a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting, features that may seem small but improve cabin comfort and make the Nexon.ev feel more upmarket.

Meanwhile, the new #DARK edition features an all-black exterior, black leatherette seats, and an exclusive UI for the 31.24 cm Harman infotainment touchscreen and 26.03 cm instrument cluster. Other premium bits include a panoramic sunroof, along with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging functions.

Tata Nexon EV 45: Specs

The Tata Nexon EV 45 gets powered by a 45 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of 489 km (MIDC) on a single charge, with the automaker’s estimated real-world range (C75) promising 350-375 km. Besides, the Nexon EV is also offered with a smaller 30 kWh battery pack which gets a claimed range of 275 km (as per MIDC), with a real-world claim (C75) between 210-230 km.

