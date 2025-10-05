The Tata Nexon EV is available with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. The Mid Range variants with the 30 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge range of up to 325 km. The Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge range of upto 489 km. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
For daily commuting, the Mid Range variant with the 30 kWh battery offers a balanced mix of efficiency and cost. Enthusiasts seeking longer range and enhanced performance will find the Long Range variant with the 45 kWh battery ideal.
|Battery Capacity
|Range
|30 kWh
|325 Km
|45 kWh
|489 km
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