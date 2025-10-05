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TATA Nexon EV Mileage

₹12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Tata Nexon EV Mileage

Tata Nexon EV Battery Range

The Tata Nexon EV is available with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. The Mid Range variants with the 30 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge range of up to 325 km. The Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge range of upto 489 km. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

For daily commuting, the Mid Range variant with the 30 kWh battery offers a balanced mix of efficiency and cost. Enthusiasts seeking longer range and enhanced performance will find the Long Range variant with the 45 kWh battery ideal.

Tata Nexon EV Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 30 kWh offers a range of 325 Km. The variant with a battery capacity of 45 kWh offers a range of 489 km.
Battery CapacityRange
30 kWh325 Km
45 kWh489 km

Tata Nexon EV Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 12.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 13 variants. Tata Nexon EV's top variant is Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition.
13 Variants Available
Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range
325 Km Range (Company Claimed)
30 kWh
₹12.49 Lakhs*
Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range
325 Km Range (Company Claimed)
30 kWh
₹13.29 Lakhs*
Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range
325 Km Range (Company Claimed)
30 kWh
₹13.79 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Nexon EV Alternatives

Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
Range: 351 km
Check Offers3XO EV RangeNexon EVvs3XO EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Range: 375-456 km
Check OffersXUV 400 EV RangeNexon EVvsXUV 400 EV
UPCOMING
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

12 Lakhs Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched Inster DetailsView upcoming Cars
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
+1
Range: 468 km
Check OffersVF6 RangeNexon EVvsVF6
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

15.99 - 20.01 Lakhs
+5
Range: 440-543 km
Check Offerse Vitara RangeNexon EVvse Vitara
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
Range: 461 km
Check OffersZS EV RangeNexon EVvsZS EV

Tata Nexon EV Visual Comparison

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Tata Nexon EV User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Looks are so awesome
"The look and style are great, the performance is excellent, and the mileage is excellent. I am very happy with the mileage. The look is really amazing."
By: Ashit Sarkar (Oct 5, 2025)
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Dream Ride with Leopard
The Nexon EV has a dashing look with a gorgeous style. Performance is excellent, and the service experience is also quite good. The mileage is beyond what I expected. For me, it?s not just a car?it feels like I?m flying every time I drive it
By: Basanta Kumar Choudhury (Jun 23, 2025)
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