Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Latest Updates
Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range in Delhi is Rs. 17.90 Lakhs. It offers manyNexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range in Delhi is Rs. 17.90 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
Max Motor Performance: 143 bhp, 215 Nm
Driving Range: 489 km
Bootspace: 350 litres
Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle