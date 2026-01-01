hamburger icon
Tata Nexon EV Front Left Side
1/20
Tata Nexon EV Front View
2/20
Tata Nexon EV Rear Left View
3/20
Tata Nexon EV Front Wiper
4/20
Tata Nexon EV Grille
5/20
Tata Nexon EV Hill Assist
6/20

Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition

4 out of 5
18.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Prices

The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition, featuring a 45 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 489 km, is priced at ₹18.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Range

The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 489 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Colours

The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Flame Red Dual Tone, Empowered Dark, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Intensi Teal With Dual Tone.

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Battery & Range

The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition is powered by a 45 kWh battery pack that allows for 489 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger).

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Price

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
45 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
489 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
Engine
Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel (215/60R16), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering with 2 spokes
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
3994 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1616 mm
Width
1811 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.29 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition EMI
EMI35,636 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,57,982
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,57,982
Interest Amount
4,80,208
Payable Amount
21,38,190

Tata Nexon EV other Variants

Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range

₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
51,857
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,13,357
EMI@28,229/mo
Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range

₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
54,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,161
EMI@30,009/mo
Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range

₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
56,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,47,914
EMI@31,121/mo
Nexon EV Creative 45 Long Range

₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
63,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,75,322
EMI@31,710/mo
Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range

₹15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
58,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,99,666
EMI@32,234/mo
Nexon EV Empowered Medium Range

₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
59,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,51,419
EMI@33,346/mo
Nexon EV Fearless 45 Long Range

₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
67,503
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,79,003
EMI@33,939/mo
Nexon EV Empowered 45 Long Range

₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
71,183
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,86,683
EMI@36,253/mo
Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range

₹17.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
74,863
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,90,363
EMI@38,482/mo
Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition

₹18.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
75,599
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,11,099
EMI@38,928/mo
Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
75,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,21,467
EMI@39,150/mo
Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Dark Edition

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
