The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition, featuring a 45 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 489 km, is priced at ₹18.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Flame Red Dual Tone, Empowered Dark, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Intensi Teal With Dual Tone.
The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition is powered by a 45 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.
The Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.