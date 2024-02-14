Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price
Tata Nexon EV on road price in Agra starts from Rs. 16.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.77 Lakhs in Agra.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range and the most priced model is Tata Nexon EV Fearless Long Range.
Visit your nearest
Tata Nexon EV dealers and showrooms in Agra for best offers.
Tata Nexon EV on road price breakup in Agra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon EV is mainly compared to Tata Punch EV which starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs in Agra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs in Agra and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Agra.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range ₹ 16.16 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range ₹ 16.74 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range ₹ 17.26 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Fearless Long Range ₹ 17.77 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
