|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 22.69 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 23.02 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 23.02 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 23.54 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 25.10 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 25.61 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 26.32 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 26.84 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 28.92 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 29.44 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 29.69 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 30.20 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 30.47 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 30.98 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 31.25 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 31.89 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
2
|5 rating
4
Popular Tata Cars
