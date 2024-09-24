hamburger icon
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side
1/19
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side 1
2/19
Tata Harrier EV Rear Right Side
3/19
Tata Harrier EV Right Side View
4/19
Tata Harrier EV Headlight
5/19
Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side 2
6/19

Tata Harrier EV Specifications

Tata Harrier EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 21,49,000 in India. It is available in 16 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs*
Tata Harrier EV Specs

Tata Harrier EV comes in sixteen electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Harrier EV measures 4,607 mm in length, 2,132 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm.

Tata Harrier EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Electric Motor
Front: AC Induction Motor and Rear: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds
Driving Range
622 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
390 bhp, 504 Nm
Charging Time
25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger(20-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multilink Rear Suspension with Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with McPherson Strut and Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4607 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1740 mm
Width
2132 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
502 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
540 Degree Camera (360 Degree with Transparent View)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
5
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
14.53 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Tata Harrier EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.7
6 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
4
Write a Review
Master of EV
Master of EV, best EV in Indian conditions. Waiting long time to buy. Best for long comfortable travels. Tata no 1 again
By: Dr PT ANANDAN (Jun 3, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
The best trailblazer for Indian roads
the car gives massive road presence with best driving quality and it is truly Value for money . I loved the next generation features alongside powerful motors with enormous torque quite unimaginable with traditional IC engines
By: sabarish G (Jun 3, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Tata Harrier EV Variants & Price List

Tata Harrier EV price starts at ₹ 21.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier EV comes in 16 variants. Tata Harrier EV's top variant is Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
21.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
21.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
21.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
22.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
23.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
24.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
24.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
25.49 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
27.49 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
27.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
28.24 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
28.73 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
28.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
29.48 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
29.74 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
30.23 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

