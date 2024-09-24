Tata Harrier EV Specifications

Tata Harrier EV comes in sixteen electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Harrier EV measures 4,607 mm in length, 2,132 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Harrier EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Harrier EV price starts at ₹ 21.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier EV comes in 16 variants. Tata Harrier EV's top variant is Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
₹21.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹21.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹21.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹22.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹23.99 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹24.49 Lakhs*
65 KWh
538 Km
₹24.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹25.49 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹27.49 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹27.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹28.24 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹28.73 Lakhs*
75 KWh
627 Km
₹28.99 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
₹29.48 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
₹29.74 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
₹30.23 Lakhs*
75 KWh
622 Km
