Vinfast VF7 vs Tata Harrier EV: Which big electric SUV are you picking

India’s electric SUV space is getting crowded, but also more interesting. The latest to join the fray is VinFast with its VF7, a mid-size SUV that marks the Vietnamese brand’s debut in India. On the other hand, Tata Harrier EV represents the homegrown manufacturer’s big leap into premium electric SUVs, backed by strong brand trust and a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Both arrive with bold claims on range, features and performance. Here’s how they compare.

The Vinfast VF7 starts at ₹ 20.89 lakh and tops out at ₹ 25.49 lakh for the AWD version. The Tata Harrier EV sits slightly higher on the price ladder, starting at ₹ 21.49 lakh and going up to ₹ 30.23 lakh for the fully loaded AWD version.

VinFast has come to India with a clear strategy: undercut the competition and load up the package with extras. The VF7 starts at ₹20.89 lakh and tops out at ₹25.49 lakh for the AWD version. Along with that, customers get free charging till mid-2028, three years of free maintenance, and a 10-year/2 lakh km warranty. For a new brand, this is an important reassurance, it shows VinFast knows Indian buyers value peace of mind as much as sharp pricing.

The Tata Harrier EV sits slightly higher on the price ladder, starting at ₹21.49 lakh and going up to ₹30.23 lakh for the fully loaded AWD version. While Tata doesn’t offer the same freebies, it counters with something harder to quantify, brand familiarity.

Vinfast VF7 vs Tata Harrier EV: Specs

The VinFast VF7 comes with two battery capacities, 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh. Power varies from the 174 bhp base variant to a respectable 354 bhp for the AWD model. Range estimates range between 438 km and 532 km, depending on the model. On paper, these numbers put the VF7 in the sweet spot for urban and semi-urban users looking for a stylish electric SUV with enough muscle for highways.

The Tata Harrier EV takes things up a notch with larger 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. In RWD form, it produces 235 bhp with a claimed 538 km range. The dual-motor AWD version pushes out close to 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque, with a range of 627 km (MIDC). It can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just over six seconds. Charging is competitive too—thanks to 120 kW DC fast charging, it can recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes. For long-distance users, the Harrier EV clearly has the edge.

Vinfast VF7 vs Tata Harrier EV: Features

VinFast has positioned the VF7 as a tech-savvy SUV. It gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, wireless phone charging, vegan-leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. It further gets exterior LED signature day time running lights upfront.

The Harrier EV brings a more familiar yet premium cabin. Highlights include a 14.5-inch infotainment system, JBL audio setup, ventilated seats, air purifier, and Tata’s connected car suite with OTA updates. It also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, useful features for emergencies. Safety is its biggest talking point though, with a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating.

