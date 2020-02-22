HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MG Hector Front Left Side
View all Images

MG Hector

Launched in Jan 2023

4.5
2 Reviews
₹14 - 23.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Hector Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Hector: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.95 kmpl

Hector: 12.34-15.58 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 157.19 bhp

Hector: 141.0 - 167.76 bhp

View all Hector Specs and Features

About MG Hector

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Dec 25: Ola Electric MoveOS 5 rolled out, MG announces zero down payment on Hector and Astor
  • Pay nothing to buy Hector, Astor SUVs: JSW MG Motor launches new scheme for buyers

    • Latest Updates on MG Hector

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Hector.
    VS
    MG Hector
    MG Hector Plus
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Dashboard
    Front Right Side
    Gear Shifter
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    MG Hector Variants
    MG Hector price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    24 Variants Available
    Style 1.5 Turbo MT₹14 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT₹16.74 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT₹17.72 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT₹18.08 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Shine Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹18.58 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT₹19.06 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT₹19.34 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Select Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹19.62 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT₹20.61 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹20.61 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone₹20.81 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone₹20.81 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT₹21.82 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone₹22.02 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT₹22.02 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT₹22.14 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT₹22.14 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹22.25 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone₹22.45 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    100-Year Edition 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹22.45 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹22.57 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT₹22.57 Lakhs*
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT₹22.89 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone₹23.09 Lakhs*
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    MG Hector Images

    16 images
    View All Hector Images

    MG Hector Colours

    MG Hector is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Green with black roof
    Havana grey
    Candy white with starry black
    Starry black
    Aurora silver
    Glaze red
    Dune brown
    Candy white

    MG Hector Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage12.34-15.58 kmpl
    Engine1451 - 1956 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Hector specs and features

    MG Hector comparison with similar cars

    MG Hector
    MG Hector Plus
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Tata Harrier
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra Thar ROXX
    Tata Safari
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    ₹17.5 Lakhs*
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    ₹16.82 Lakhs*
    ₹15 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    ₹15.5 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    53 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    89 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    80 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    12 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    182 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    450 Nm
    Torque
    370 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4560 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4605 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    4428 mm
    Length
    4668 mm
    Length
    4662 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1718 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Boot Space
    587 litres
    Boot Space
    155 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    445 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    447 litres
    Boot Space
    420 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingHector vs Hector Plus Hector vs AlcazarHector vs Creta N LineHector vs HarrierHector vs XUV700Hector vs Thar ROXXHector vs SafariHector vs Scorpio-NHector vs Taigun
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    MG Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Mg Patparganj
    Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8045248663
    Mg Delhi Patparganj
    Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, Near EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 7942531131
    Mg Delhi West Shivaji Marg
    Plot No 31, Najafgarh Road, Shivaji Marg,Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8045248663
    Mg Lajpat Nagar
    A-14, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar- IV, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 8045248663
    Mg Delhi North Prashant Vihar
    A1/1, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Main Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 7428384888
    Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar
    No A/14, Amar Colony, Main Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, Lajpat Nagar 4 Opposite Jagdish Store, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7942531098
    See All MG Dealers in Delhi

    MG Hector Videos

    Watch | MG Hector SUV launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.18 lakh
    22 Feb 2020
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    MG Hector 2021 gets CVT automatic gearbox, bigger wheels and much more
    13 Feb 2021
    2021 MG Hector SUV: 5 things that have changed
    8 Jan 2021

    Popular MG Cars

    View all MG Cars
    View all Upcoming MG Cars

    MG Hector EMI

    Select Variant:
    Style 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹ 14 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Style 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*
    Shine Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹17.72 Lakhs*
    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹18.08 Lakhs*
    Shine Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹18.58 Lakhs*
    Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹19.06 Lakhs*
    Select Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹19.34 Lakhs*
    Select Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹19.62 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹20.61 Lakhs*
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹20.61 Lakhs*
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹20.81 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹20.81 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹21.82 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹22.02 Lakhs*
    100-Year Edition 1.5 Turbo MT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹22.02 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹22.14 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹22.14 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹22.25 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT Dual Tone
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹22.45 Lakhs*
    100-Year Edition 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹22.45 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro Blackstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹22.57 Lakhs*
    Sharp Pro Snowstorm 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹22.57 Lakhs*
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹22.89 Lakhs*
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    1451 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹23.09 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹25215.67/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    MG Hector User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    A Family Budget Car
    Awesome look, Best performance and value for money, more ground clearance, reach interior finish and infinity sound are very special. By: Ravindra Pawar (Jul 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect road cruiser
    It looks amazing and road presence of this car is absolutely awesome... comfort of this car is sitting in your own worldBy: Sachin sharma (Mar 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    MG Hector Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Spacious and premium cabinSmart front designFeature additionsLevel 2 ADAS

    Cons

    No auto transmission on dieselInfotainment unit in need of OTA updateBody roll on winding curves

    MG Hector set the ball rolling for the company when it made its India debut back in 2019 and choosing this SUV as the first product was quite an obvious choice. The growing preference for this body type has meant that Hector has created a foundation for MG Motor India despite a long list of well-entrenched as well as newer rivals. And nearly four years on, MG has given the Hector some significant updates in a bid to continue finding favour.

    MG Motor India may have launched the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor in the follow-up to its debut model but it is still the Hector SUV that is the biggest brand ambassador. Positioned in the mid-size SUV space that has as many players as there are in a cricket team - or thereabouts, the 2023 Hector continues to carry the bulk of the weight of expectations. While it has been favoured thus far for its three big strengths - dominant proportions, comfortable cabin and an exhaustive feature list, how does the latest model fare on these counts and beyond?

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
