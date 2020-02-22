Latest Updates on MG Hector

The MG Hector is setting a new standard in the mid-size SUV segment with impressive technology, stylish design, and robust performance. Following its recent facelift in January 2023, the Hector boasts a refreshed design, enhanced technology features, and a more refined driving experience. The updates included notable enhancements in safety and tech, with advanced driver assistance systems being integrated into the SUV. The model comes equipped with advanced features such as a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), improving driver safety and convenience. From adaptive cruise control to emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, the Hector aims to provide a hassle-free driving experience, whether in city traffic or on long highway drives. With its powerful engine options, cutting-edge features, and competitive pricing, the MG Hector is undeniably a formidable contender in its class, appealing to both SUV enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

MG Hector Price

The price of the new MG Hector ranges between ₹14.0 Lakhs and ₹23.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the Hector as a well-rounded offering in the mid-size SUV market. The variations in pricing are primarily based on the chosen variant and additional features selected, ensuring that there's an option available for various budgets.

MG Hector Launch Date

The MG Hector is set to launch officially at the upcoming Auto Expo in Greater Noida. This highly anticipated event will unveil the SUV's final pricing and details, creating excitement among potential buyers and automotive enthusiasts alike. The launch timing indicates MG's commitment to keeping its offerings fresh and modern in a competitive market.

MG Hector Variants

The MG Hector comes in multiple variants designed to cater to a diverse audience. Current variants include Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. JSW MG Motor India has also made available a range of special variants, including Blackstorm, Snowstorm, and the 100-year Special Edition model. The range starts from the entry-level Style variant priced at ₹13.99 lakh. Shine Pro is available from ₹16.73 lakh with the six-speed manual gearbox. Select Pro with the same is priced at ₹18.07 lakh, while the Smart Pro variant can be had from ₹19.05 lakh. The Sharp Pro models start at ₹20.60 lakh and the Savvy Pro, limited to a CVT, is priced at ₹22.88 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

Each variant provides various powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, allowing buyers to choose based on their requirements and preferences.

MG Hector Design and Exterior

The exterior design of the MG Hector incorporates bold and attractive aesthetics. The standout feature is its large, imposing grille, which is further complemented by sleek LED headlights and DRLs. The sculpted body lines add a contemporary flair, making the Hector a head-turner on the roads. Painted in vibrant colours, including Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black among others, the SUV's exterior is further enhanced with contemporary bumpers and stylish alloy wheels. Additional features such as new tail lamps and revised skid plates give a rugged appeal, making the Hector not only stylish but also ready for any adventure.

MG Hector Interior

Step inside the MG Hector, and you're greeted by a spacious and well-thought-out cabin. The interior layout is designed for comfort and functionality. A seating configuration that accommodates six modularly ensures a generous amount of legroom and headroom. Premium materials, including plush upholstery and soft-touch surfaces, enhance the overall luxury feel. The centrepiece of the dashboard is a large 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports connected car technology, complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver-focused layout, along with ambient lighting and advanced navigation features, transforms the driving experience into something truly enjoyable. For families and long-distance travellers, the Hector offers ample storage space and flexible cargo options, making it one of the most practical SUVs in its class.

MG Hector Engine Options

The MG Hector is available with two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT, and it makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. There is a 2.0-litre diesel mill available as well and it makes 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This unit is limited to the six-speed manual gearbox.

MG Hector Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the MG Hector does not disappoint. The petrol variants are expected to achieve around 14 kmpl, while the diesel version boasts impressive numbers of around 17-19 km/l. These figures may vary based on driving conditions and individual driving habits, but overall, the Hector stands out with its balanced performance and efficiency in the SUV segment.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the MG Hector. Designed with both active and passive safety features, the Hector aims to provide peace of mind for both drivers and passengers. Some notable safety features include Level 2 ADAS which allows for features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. The Hector is equipped with multiple airbags for enhanced protection. The SUV further comes with ABS with EBD and brake assist, ensuring optimal brake performance in emergencies. Further safety features include a traction control system, hill hold control, and a 360-degree surround view camera. MG Hector has also been rated highly by safety testing agencies, further solidifying its reputation as a safe family vehicle. In summary, the MG Hector emerges as a strong player in the mid-size SUV market. With its attractive pricing, advanced safety systems, stylish looks, and spacious interiors, it caters to a diverse range of customer needs. Whether for urban commuting or off-road adventures, the Hector proves to be versatile enough for all occasions.