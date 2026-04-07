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MG Hector vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Duster
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 11.99 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 13.79 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Hector Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled PetrolTurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs-
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17-
Length
4655 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
1760 mm2657 mm
Height
1760 mm1701 mm
Width
1835 mm1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
587 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Silver-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
4-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Digital Display-
Voice Command
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,77,54912,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00010,49,000
RTO
1,19,9001,04,900
Insurance
58,14945,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,60825,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

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MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
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Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
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