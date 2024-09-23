HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Mg Windsor Ev Review: India’s First Electric Car With Battery On Rent

MG Windsor EV review: India’s first electric car with battery on rent

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2024, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Windsor EV as a crossover offers something new for the Indian markets. Will it be able to be as successful as the ZS EV? Here is our first drive re
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 23 Sep 2024, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Windsor EV MG Motor JSW MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.