If I was buying the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, this is the variant I would choose
Among the three variants of MG Hector Tomahawk EV, the Exclusive trim offers the best value for money.
JSW MG Motor India launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in the country a few days ago at an introductory starting price of ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The electric SUV is the first model from the automaker to be based on MG's new ADAPT NEV platform, which is a modular architecture capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology. Available in three variant choices: Excite, Exclusive and Essence, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is offered in both five-seater and seven-seater options.
Among the three variants, if you ask me which variant should be picked to ensure the best value for money, in my opinion, it is the mid-spec Exclusive variant. Priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exclusive trim offers the best balance of features and value.
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Why I think Exclusive is the most VFM trim of MG Hector Tomahawk EV?
The mid-spec Exclusive trim of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the most value-for-money variant of the electric SUV, in my opinion. Compared to the base variant Excite, it offers additional features like ventilated front seats, a 50W wireless charger with cooling and a powered tailgate. These advanced technology-enabled features are among the most sought-after ones, especially for the new generation of car buyers.
If the customer opts for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, the upfront cost of this variant can be significantly reduced, which helps the buyer with a significant level of initial savings. It comes with a seven-seater cabin layout, which means there will be a generous amount of space for the occupants. Also, the seven-seater layout is an appealing proposition for those who seek a spacious SUV for their family.
|MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Key features of Exclusive trim
On the powertrain front, this variant doesn't differ from the other models of the line-up. It uses the same 69.2 kWh battery pack and 201 bhp peak-power-generating electric motor, while it promises an MIDC-rated range of 517 km on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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