JSW MG Motor India launched its latest electric SUV, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV , in India, which is based on the automaker's new ADAPT platform, a modular vehicle architecture that is capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology. It was launched in India alongside the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV .

The newly launched electric SUV comes as a three-row seven-seater model, which competes with rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S, Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV, etc. MG has launched the Hector Tomahawk EV to cater to the rising demand for big SUVs, promising a more spacious and comfortable cabin, a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, as well as a powerful powertrain that can drive the EV a longer range.

If you have been planning to buy a three-row electric SUV and both the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI commanded by the two electric SUVs.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the prices of base and top-end trims of both the electric SUVs. The loan amount for both the SUVs has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for both the SUVs has been considered as 60 months.

For this calculation, we have considered only the seven-seater variants of both the models. One thing to note here is that, in the case of the Mahindra XEV 9S, the top-end trim Pack Three Above 79 kWh, the six-seater is actually costlier than the seven-seater version. Also, for Mahindra, the pricing has been considered without the 11.2 kW charger.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-seater ₹ 19.49 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 40,933 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 7-seater ₹ 23.49 lakh ₹ 49,333 Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59 kWh 7-seater ₹ 20.65 lakh ₹ 43,369 Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79 kWh 7-seater ₹ 29.95 lakh ₹ 62,901

According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹40,933 and ₹49,333, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S commands a monthly EMI between ₹43,369 and ₹62,901, depending on the variants.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, the offers and discounts, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interst, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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