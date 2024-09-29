HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLE On Road Price in Thane

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Left Side
1/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Grille
2/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Headlight
3/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Rear Wiper
4/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Roof Rails
5/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/20
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.16 - 1.36 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thane
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

GLE Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 1.16 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.30 Crore in Thane. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of 2989 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.16 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line₹ 1.17 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.32 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.30 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLE Variant Wise Price List in Thane

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,40,000
RTO
15,25,920
Insurance
4,03,194
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Thane)
1,15,69,614
EMI@2,48,676/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
300d AMG Line
₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup
400d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup
450 4MATIC LWB
₹1.30 Crore*On-Road Price
2989 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Defender Price in Thane
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 Price in Thane
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

1 Cr Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Discovery Price in Thane
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X4 Price in Thane
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Price in Thane

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLE News

Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line brings a sportier look along with bigger front brakes and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line launched in India at 97.85 lakh
13 Aug 2024
Mona Singh taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz GLE
Actress Mona Singh brings home Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore
4 May 2024
Actor Sai Tamhankar recently picked up the white Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV on the occasion of Gudi Padwa
Actor Sai Tamhankar buys new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore
19 Apr 2024
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.
Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31
19 Jan 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLE News

Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
29 May 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLE FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane is Rs. 1.30 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane amount to Rs. 15.13 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane is Rs. 2.35 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane are Rs. 4.57 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.10 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.13 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.57 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.30 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details