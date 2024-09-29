What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane is Rs. 1.30 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane amount to Rs. 15.13 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane is Rs. 2.35 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thane? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Thane are Rs. 4.57 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.