Rapper Divine buys Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG worth 1.85 crore

Popular Indian rapper Vivian Wilson Fernandes, commonly known by his stage name Divine, has just taken delivery of a brand new GLE 53 AMG. It is a coupe SUV from Mercedes-Benz that costs ₹1.85 crore ex-showroom. The rapper opted for an Emerald Green Metallic colour scheme instead of any snazzy bright head-turner colours.

The photos were posted on the social media page by the rapper himself as well as Landmark cars who delivered the vehicle. They wrote “The hip-hop beats and adrenaline hit sky-high as Landmark Cars congratulates @vivianakadivine on taking the delivery of the AMG GLE 53." Here's what Divine wrote on Instagram, “I let my AMG make all the noise 🚀"

The GLE is a popular luxury SUV but the GLE 53 AMG takes it up a notch with its design and performance. It is a coupe SUV that demands more attention because of its design. The sloping roof also means that the customers have to sacrifice some amount of boot space. On the sides, there are 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Climb inside and the customers are delighted with leather upholstery and dual 12.3-inch displays mounted to the dashboard. There are also a few AMG-specific touches that the GLE 53 comes with such as sport seats, flat-bottom steering wheel and stainless steel pedals.

(Read more: Mercedes G 580, electric version of G-Wagon, to launch in India. What to expect?)

A few other features on offer are the MBUX operating system, wireless smartphone charging, Burmester audio system, multizone climate control, electronically adjustable seats and more.

What powers the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG?

Powering the current Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that puts out 429 bhp and 560 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 9-speed gearbox that transfers the power to all four-wheels using Mercedes' 4MATIC technology. There are also multiple driving modes on offer. The GLE 53 AMG can sprint from 0-100 kmph in around 5 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Mercedes is also using a second gen ISG, which adds 20 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. This helps when the vehicle is getting off the line or while quick overtakes.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: