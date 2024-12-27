Mercedes G 580, electric version of G-Wagon, to launch in India. What to expect?

Mercedes-Benz will kick off 2025 with the launch of what could be its most expensive electric car in India. The G 580, which was earlier known as EQG, is the electric version of the G-Class or G-Wagon SUV known for its off-road credentials. The German auto giant introduced the electric G-Wagon SUV in global markets earlier. Bookings for the G 580 was opened in India in July this year. Besides the launch, the electric SUV will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to be held from January 17.

The Mercedes G 580 will be the first electric vehicle to be launched by the German carmaker in India in 2025. The electric SUV was first showcased as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas. It will be sold in India through the Completely-Built Unit (CBU) route, which could mean that the electric SUV will be available in limited numbers. It is likely to be priced around ₹3 crore (ex- Here is a look at what to expect from the Mercedes G 580 in terms of range, battery, performance and features.

Mercedes G 580: Exterior and interior design

The electric G-Class SUV retains much of its DNA in terms of design with necessary tweaks to make it stand out as an EV. The electric SUV is based on the G 580 variant of the SUV and will use the ladder-frame chassis. It gets a closed grille with black finishing, horizontal slats with the Mercedes logo, round LED headlight and DRL units at the front. At the sides, the EV retains the profile of the ICE counterpart with only major difference being the redesigned all-black alloy wheels. At the rear, Mercedes may offer an optional storage box shaped like a spare wheel case.

The interior of the electric SUV remains mostly similar to the iconic off-roader. The highlights of the cabin include a dual-screen setup which houses the touchscreen infotainment system and driver display, both measuring 12.3 inches. The screen offers Mercedes' latest MBUX system with smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the carmaker's own connected apps. It also offers wireless charging, multi-zone climate control, Burmester sound system, entertainment screens for rear passengers, ADAS technology as well as a 360 degree camera besides other features.

Mercedes G 580: Battery and range

The electric G-Class SUV will be equipped with a 116kWh battery pack. It is large enough to help the Mercedes EV to offer more than 470 kms of range on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging of up to 200 kW. According to the carmaker, it will help to recharge the electric SUV from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about half an hour.

Mercedes G 580: Performance, top speed

The Mercedes electric SUV will boast of four electric motors which will help the G 580 to retain its off-road prowess with all-wheel-drive system. Each electric motor will send power to each wheel to generate 579 bhp of power and a staggering 1,164 Nm of peak torque. Despite its sheer size, Mercedes says the electric SUV will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under five seconds and will have electronically-limited top speed of 180 kmph. The electric SUV also retains its off-road prowess with features like G-Turn, G-Steering and the intelligent off-road crawl function.

