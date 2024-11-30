From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5

The good news? The luxury SUV market is full of exciting options. From the German trinity to the new British stars, there's a perfect match for every discerning driver. Let's look at the top contenders to the BMW X5.

Are you in the market for a three row luxury SUV, but looking for something more than the BMW X5? The BMW X5, no doubt, is a hard-hitting luxury SUV, and it may not be everybody's cup of tea. Maybe you want a sportier drive, a more premium interior, or cutting-edge technology in your luxury SUV.

With prices starting from ₹97 lakh, ex-showroom, the BMW X5 is available in petrol as well as diesel engine.

1 Mercedes-Benz GLE Mercedes-Benz GLE is a strong competition for BMW X5. While X5 focuses on dynamic handling, the GLE has a lot to say for smooth and luxurious ride. Both SUVs come with powerful engines and ample space inside but the point where GLE scores ahead is its advanced air suspension, which promises a comfortable and noise-free ride. Inside, the GLE gets high-quality materials and a sophisticated infotainment system. Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the extensive suite of driver-assistance features. Although the GLE's cargo space is slightly smaller than the X5's, it still provides ample room for passengers and luggage.

2 Audi Q7 In the luxury mid-size SUV market, the Audi Q7 stands out as a formidable rival to the BMW X5. Recently refreshed with a facelift, the Q7 seamlessly blends performance and practicality. Its spacious and versatile interior comfortably seats seven passengers, making it a top choice for those seeking both luxury and utility. While with the update, the powertrain remains the same, it gets new features on the inside. The infotainment system now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes paired with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system which allows the passengers to have an immersive audio experience. Electrically adjustable front seats, electronically folding third-row seats and a powered tailgate with a kick sensor are also included as part of the complete bundle.

3 Volvo XC90 The Volvo XC90 is a very compelling alternative to the BMW X5. The Swedish SUV is designed with passenger comfort and safety in mind, with a spacious interior made from premium, sustainable materials. Safety is prioritised with advanced driver-assistance technologies, making it an excellent choice for families. While the X5 may promise a more thrilling drive, the XC90 is aimed at offering a smooth and secure ride. It is available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid variants, making it suitable for varied needs in terms of fuel efficiency. With its strong focus on safety, comfort, and sustainable luxury, Volvo XC90 is a standout in the luxury mid-size SUV segment.

4 Land Rover Discovery The Land Rover Discovery was first introduced in 1989. It has seen many improvements since then. Today, it is one of the luxury SUVs in India and comes with a variety of engines. The Discovery is known for its off-road capabilities and is a perfect vehicle for adventurous journeys through different types of terrains, making it a great competitor to the BMW X5. Inside, the Discovery boasts a premium design and materials, which include leather, metal, and real wood finishes. The SUV gets full-size seating for seven passengers. The intelligent seat-folding system allows the user to change the configuration of seating through the infotainment interface. This vehicle is also equipped with the All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system, ensuring a steady speed on demanding surfaces for a smooth and comfortable ride.

