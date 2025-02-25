HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQS On Road Price in Ludhiana

Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz EQS Grille
Mercedes-Benz EQS Wheel
Mercedes-Benz EQS Model Name
Mercedes-Benz EQS Rear Right Side
Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard
1.62 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Ludhiana
EQS Price in Ludhiana

Mercedes-Benz EQS on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.62 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC₹ 1.62 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC₹ 1.62 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQS Variant Wise Price List in Ludhiana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

580 4MATIC

₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 KWh
210 Kmph
857 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,00,000
RTO
58,000
Insurance
6,24,868
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ludhiana)
1,61,83,368
EMI@3,47,844/mo
580 4MATIC

₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 KWh
210 Kmph
857 Km
View breakup

e-tron GT Price in Ludhiana
i5 Price in Ludhiana
i7 Price in Ludhiana
Mercedes-Benz EQS News

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, the new battery that is being used in the Mercedes Benz EQS, uses such a polymer electrolyte in its place.
This Mercedes-Benz EQS can offer 1,000 km range on single charge. Here's how
25 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series is a special edition avatar of the regular EQS 680 electric SUV, which is already available in India.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series debuts in India
17 Jan 2025
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.28 crore (ex-showroom).
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV offers 821 km of range. Check out key highlights
11 Jan 2025
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.28 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes EQS 450 5-seater EV launched. Check price, battery, range and power
10 Jan 2025
Mercedes-Benz G580 is the all-electric version of the G-Wagon,
Mercedes-Benz G580 and EQS Maybach SUV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
24 Dec 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 SUV priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.41 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a 122 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV can run for 809 kms without the need to recharge.
Mercedes EQS SUV review: Epitome of luxury now made in India
24 Sept 2024
Merceces-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV in India on September 5. It is the first Maybach car to get electric power and will become the most expensive electric car ever to launch in the country.
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive EV offers
3 Sept 2024
Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
Top Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Ludhiana is Rs. 1.62 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 58,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Ludhiana is Rs. 3.28 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Ludhiana are Rs. 6.25 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Ludhiana includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.55 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 58,000, insurance - Rs. 6.25 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.62 Crore.

