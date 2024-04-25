BMW i5 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.25 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.25 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers. BMW i5 on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BMW i5 M60 xDrive ₹ 1.25 Crore