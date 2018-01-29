|Engine
|2979 cc
|Mileage
|9.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Levante Modena, equipped with a 3.0L V6 TwinTurbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.79 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Levante deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Levante Modena is powered by a 2979 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Levante's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.51 Cr - 1.83 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The Levante Modena has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Assist, Heater and Cruise Control.