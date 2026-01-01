The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹33.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger include the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.