hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMahindraXEV 9ePack Three 11.2kW Charger
XEV 9ePriceRangeSpecifications
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
1/18
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right View
2/18
Mahindra XEV 9e Front View
3/18
Mahindra XEV 9e Headlight
4/18
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Right Side
5/18
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Right View
View all Images
6/18

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
33.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
76 Offers Available
Check Offers

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Prices

The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹33.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Range

The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Colours

The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red.

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger include the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Price

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹33.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,25,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,47,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,02,158
EMI@70,976/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
Close

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Driving Range
656 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link (5-Link) independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut I-Link Independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4789 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1694 mm
Width
1907 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
663 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed Glass Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger Offers
On Mahindra XEV 9e :-EMI Start From ₹45,450*T&C's ...
Applicable on xev-9epack-1 & 14 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger EMI
EMI63,879 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,71,942
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,71,942
Interest Amount
8,60,776
Payable Amount
38,32,718

Mahindra XEV 9e other Variants

XEV 9e Pack 1

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
Close

XEV 9e Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,193
EMI@51,095/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 2

₹26.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,10,474
EMI@56,109/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹26.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,62,314
EMI@57,224/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹26.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,77,193
EMI@57,543/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two No Charger 79KWH

₹27.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,29,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,95,841
EMI@60,094/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,47,769
EMI@61,210/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,233
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,73,733
EMI@61,768/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3 Select

₹29.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,21,514
EMI@62,795/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹29.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,16,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,73,355
EMI@63,909/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹29.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,775
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,99,275
EMI@64,466/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3

₹32.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,50,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,44,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,24,266
EMI@69,302/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹32.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,46,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,76,194
EMI@70,418/mo
Add to Compare
76 offers Available
View breakup

Mahindra XEV 9e Alternatives

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

19.95 - 30.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsXEV 9S
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsVF7
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsAtto 3
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsBE 6

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

₹17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details