What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Pune? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pune is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pune? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pune amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pune is Rs. 46,548.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pune? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pune are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.