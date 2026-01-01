The XEV 9e Pack 2, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 542 km, is priced at ₹26.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9e Pack 2 is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The XEV 9e Pack 2 is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 542 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 170 kW and 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Pack 2 include the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The XEV 9e Pack 2 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater and Auto Dimming IRVM.