What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Pondicherry? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pondicherry is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pondicherry? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pondicherry amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pondicherry? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pondicherry is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pondicherry? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pondicherry are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.