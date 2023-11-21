Bolero NeoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Mahindra Bolero Neo
View all Images

MAHINDRA Bolero Neo

Launched in Jul 2021

4.0
2 Reviews
₹9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Bolero Neo Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1493.0 cc

Bolero Neo: 1493.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.3 kmpl

Bolero Neo: 17.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 100.81 bhp

Bolero Neo: 100.0 bhp

Mahindra Bolero Neo Latest Update

Latest News:

Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to ₹25,000
Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Mahindra reacts

Mahindra Bolero Neo Price:

Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between Rs. 9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mahindra Bolero Neo?

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in 4 variants - N4, N8, N10, N10 (O).

What are the Mahindra Bolero Neo colour options?

Mahindra Bolero Neo Variants
4 Variants Available
Bolero Neo N4 ₹9.95 Lakhs
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
Bolero Neo N8 ₹10.64 Lakhs
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Bolero Neo N10 ₹11.47 Lakhs
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Bolero Neo N10 (O) ₹12.15 Lakhs
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Expert Review

3.5 out of 5

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

Mahindra Bolero Neo seeks and strives to be the perfect blend of rugged drive character with a relatively pleasant cabin at a price point that is mighty appealing. And in this once sentence, I may have already summed up my first impressions of the latest from the Mahindra camp. And yet, here is an SUV that deserves more than just a taut one line verdict, especially if you get to get behind its wheels on the first day of Delhi monsoons.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Images

14 images
Mahindra Bolero Neo Colours

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Diamond white
Rocky beige
Highway red
Napoli black
Majestic silver
Mahindra Bolero Neo Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has been awarded 0 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 1 star in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque260 Nm
Mileage17.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Mahindra Bolero Neo comparison with similar cars

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Tata Punch EV
Tata Nexon
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Venue
Kia Sonet
Isuzu D-Max
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero
₹9.95 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹7.99 Lakhs*
₹7.94 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹10.55 Lakhs*
₹11.39 Lakhs*
₹9.79 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
67 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
112 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
47 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
13 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
44 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
2
Airbags
1
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
100 bhp
Power
-
Power
113 bhp
Power
129 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
77.77 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
75 bhp
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
176 Nm
Torque
280 Nm
Torque
210 Nm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3857 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
5375 mm
Length
4400 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1817 mm
Height
1633 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1647 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1642 mm
Height
1800 mm
Height
1812 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1804 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1860 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1745 mm
Turning Radius
5.35 meters
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.3 Metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 meters
Boot Space
384 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Boot Space
364 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
1495 litres
Boot Space
696 litres
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Mahindra Bolero Neo Mileage

Mahindra Bolero Neo in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Bolero Neo's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
N4
N8
N10
N10 (O)
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
17.29

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Malwa Mahindra
PLOT NO 19 BLOCK NO 62, UPPER GROUND FLOOR, KAROL BAGH, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 9205666545
Indraprastha Automobiles
I-5 N 6, DSIDC COMPLEX, Rohtak Road, PEERA GARHI, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR, METRO STATION, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra
WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, B-72/4, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
Mahindra Bolero Neo Videos

Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
21 Nov 2023
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Neo EMI

Select Variant:
N4
865
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*
Select Variant
N4
865
₹9.95 Lakhs*
N8
865
₹10.64 Lakhs*
N10
865
₹11.47 Lakhs*
N10 (O)
865
₹12.15 Lakhs*
EMI ₹17842.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Mahindra Bolero Neo User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Comfortable Riding
It's very comfortable for large families, offering plenty of space. It's the best vehicle for long drives. Wishing you a happy journey! By: Julie (Jan 20, 2025)
Best highway cruiser with robust looks
I have been driving Neo for more than 3 months. Recently I got its second service done. I Feel no less than a Scorpio. Even I think it's more comfortable and highway like car than my older one ie Ecosport. I am satisfied with its value for money most. You can feel thrilled while driving Neo on highway. Don't go only with it's first word Bolero, that is about it's reliability. Go with Neo, it's New in many more things you cannot find in its range of cars. Thanks.By: Shivendra Gaurav (Apr 22, 2024)
