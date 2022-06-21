Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige / Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)