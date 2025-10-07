Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that've changed
- Mahindra’s Bolero and Bolero Neo facelifts bring revised styling, fresh colours, better interiors, updated features, and improved ride comfort via RideFlo tech, while keeping their proven mechanical setup unchanged.
Mahindra has rolled out the facelifted versions of its popular utility vehicles, the Bolero and Bolero Neo, with a range of design and feature updates while retaining their familiar silhouettes. The updates have been introduced in response to customer feedback, with Mahindra focusing on enhancing comfort, convenience, and aesthetics rather than mechanical reworks.
The price range for the refreshed Bolero Neo now stands between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh, while the Bolero is priced from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Both SUVs continue with their existing engines but feature improved ride quality thanks to Mahindra’s new RideFlo suspension tuning.
The Bolero Neo facelift brings a visibly updated front fascia featuring a redesigned grille with horizontal chrome slats that lend a more premium character. Likewise, the Bolero now adopts a revised grille with chrome highlights, giving it a cleaner, more contemporary look while maintaining its robust identity. These subtle tweaks ensure both SUVs stay visually relevant without straying from their signature styling.
The facelifted Bolero Neo introduces two new paint shades, Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey, both available on the new top-end N11 variant. The N11 also comes with dual-tone paint options, adding a touch of sophistication to the otherwise utilitarian design. On the other hand, the Bolero gets a new Stealth Black colour that is available across all trims, accompanied by the introduction of a new B8 variant that expands the lineup.
Inside, Mahindra has refreshed the cabins of both models. The Bolero Neo’s N11 variant features a new Lunar Grey interior theme, a lighter tone compared to the darker Mocha Brown used in the lower trims. The seats now offer improved cushioning for enhanced comfort. The Bolero follows a similar path with better-padded seats and newly added bottle holders in the door trims. The top B8 variant gets leatherette upholstery, giving the interior a more premium finish.
In a move to modernise the driving experience, Mahindra has updated the technology and convenience features across the top variants. The Bolero Neo’s N10 and N11 trims now feature a new 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a rear-view camera and USB-C charging ports. Meanwhile, the Bolero’s top-spec B8 variant offers a touchscreen display, steering-mounted controls, fog lamps, USB-C ports, and additional convenience-focused upgrades. These changes bridge the gap between the Bolero lineup and modern SUVs in terms of in-cabin functionality.
Although Mahindra has not made any changes to the powertrain of either SUV, both benefit from revised suspension setups under the new RideFlo system. This enhancement aims to provide smoother handling and greater comfort, particularly on uneven roads, which have long been part of the Bolero’s working environment. The tuning represents a subtle yet significant improvement that directly addresses user feedback on ride comfort.
