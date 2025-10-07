Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that've changed

Mahindra has rolled out the facelifted versions of its popular utility vehicles, the Bolero and Bolero Neo, with a range of design and feature updates while retaining their familiar silhouettes. The updates have been introduced in response to customer feedback, with Mahindra focusing on enhancing comfort, convenience, and aesthetics rather than mechanical reworks.

The price range for the refreshed Bolero Neo now stands between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh, while the Bolero is priced from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Both SUVs continue with their existing engines but feature improved ride quality thanks to Mahindra’s new RideFlo suspension tuning.