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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News This Mahindra Is The Most Affordable Rear Wheel Drive Suv You Can Buy In India

This Mahindra is the most affordable rear-wheel-drive SUV you can buy in India

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 13:30 pm
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Mahindra Bolero is a legendary rugged SUV known for its durable body-on-frame chassis and go-anywhere capability.

Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero is a legendary rugged SUV known for its durable body-on-frame chassis and go-anywhere capability.
Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero is a legendary rugged SUV known for its durable body-on-frame chassis and go-anywhere capability.
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Mahindra Bolero is a legendary, rugged SUV that has been known for its durable body-on-frame chassis, robust performance, and literally go-anywhere capability. The Bolero range has been in business in India since 2000 and currently comprises two SUVs: the classic Bolero, Bolero Neo, and the nine-seater Bolero Neo Plus. The Bolero Neo comes as a rebranded version of the TUV300.

The Bolero, which is considered Mahindra’s workhorse, along with the Bolero Neo, are available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) only configuration. Both these two sub-4-metre seven-seater SUVs come powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, and a manual gearbox only.

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While the Bolero is a no-nonsense SUV with RWD, the Bolero Neo comes as a slightly premium version of it, challenging many compact SUVs in the country. The Bolero may feel outdated with its largely unchanged design, but the practicality and value-for-money it offers to those consumers who seek to buy a frill-free SUV is unmatched.

Mahindra Bolero range: Price

The Bolero is available in B4, B6, B6 (O), and the top-end B8 trims. It is priced between 8 lakh and 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUV in the Indian market. On the other hand, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between 8.84 lakh and 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero Neo Plus is a specialised long-wheelbase variant designed for high passenger capacity and comes priced between 10.99 lakh and 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

What powers the Mahindra Bolero & Bolero Neo?

Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 75 bhp peak power and 210 Nm of peak torque. Powering the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for churning out better performance. It generates 100 bhp peak power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. Powering the Bolero Neo Plus is a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 118 bhp power and 280 Nm torque.

These SUVs get an RWD setup, which enhances their driving appeal significantly, especially for drivers who drive on rugged terrains.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 13:30 pm IST

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