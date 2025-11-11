The affordable diesel cars segment has gradually shrunk in the face of increasingly stringent emissions norms and growing climate awareness, but diesel-powered cars still hold a prominent share of the Indian auto market. While many manufacturers have shifted focus to petrol and hybrid options, brands such as Mahindra , Tata Motors , and Kia continue to cater to this demand with a range of affordable diesel vehicles across multiple segments. From rugged utility models such as the Bolero to premium yet practical urban offerings such as the Altroz and Sonet , these models continue to cater to those who prioritise higher torque output, superior fuel economy, and long-distance reliability, combined with the latest updates in technology and comfort. If this hits the mark for you, here’s a look at the top 5 most affordable diesel cars in India as of 2025:

1 Mahindra Bolero: ₹ 7.99 lakh Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Bolero is the utilitarian workhorse of the market, offered exclusively with the mHawk75 diesel engine. This 1.5-litre mill is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and makes 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque that is delivered to the rear wheels. Mahindra recently updated the Bolero with a facelift that brought both cosmetic changes and feature upgrades, including an updated grille, diamond-cut alloys, a touchscreen infotainment on the higher variants, and updated interior upholstery with beefed-up cushioning.

2 Tata Altroz: ₹ 8.10 lakh Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Altroz remains the only hatchback in India to offer a diesel engine, available from the Pure variant onwards. It is powered by a 1.5-litre engine mated to a 5-speed MT, delivering 90 bhp and 200 Nm of torque to the front wheels. With its facelift that was launched earlier this year, it puts on several design changes as well as feature upgrades, including dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree parking camera, a single-pane sunroof, new upholstery, and updated ambient lighting.

3 Mahindra Bolero Neo: ₹ 8.49 lakh Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Bolero Neo carries the same rugged package as the regular Bolero but in a more premium package for an urban-centric demographic seeking a ladder-frame RWD diesel SUV with modern amenities. It is also solely offered with a diesel powertrain (mHawk100), with which it makes 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque through a 5-speed MT. With the recent facelift, it gains a revised front grille, dual-tone colour options with 16-inch alloys, updated interiors with new colours, improved seat cushioning, and the addition of a new 8.9-inch infotainment alongside a USB-C charging port and RideFlo suspension tech.

4 Mahindra XUV 3XO: ₹ 8.95 lakh Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The XUV 3XO is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel mill from the MX2 variant onwards, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque through a 6-speed MT or AMT. This is the heavily updated successor to the XUV300 and is positioned as the only sub-4m offering from Mahindra. It comes with a bold design and a tech-rich interior, including two 10.25-inch digital displays, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

5 Kia Sonet: ₹ 8.98 lakh Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Sonet is the first sub-4m offering from the South Korean carmaker in India and offers a diesel engine from the HTE (O) variant onwards. This unit makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and can be paired with three gearbox options, including a 6-speed AT available from the HTX trim onwards. The Sonet is one of the headliners in its segment and accounts for a great chunk of Kia sales in India. It was updated in 2024 with a major facelift and gets a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, and a sunroof.

