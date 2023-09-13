Saved Articles

HT Auto

Land Rover Range Rover Velar On Road Price in Karnal

93 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Range Rover Velar Price in Karnal

Land Rover Range Rover Velar on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 1.07 Crore. The lowest price model is Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel and the most priced

VariantsOn-Road Price
Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel₹ 1.07 Crore
Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol₹ 1.07 Crore
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Variant Wise Price List in Karnal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,00,000
RTO
9,80,000
Insurance
3,79,971
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Karnal)
1,06,60,471
EMI@2,29,135/mo
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
View breakup

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar News

    The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon
    13 Sept 2023
    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has recently bought a Range Rover Velar SUV which comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection
    24 Jul 2023
    For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
    Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
    18 Jul 2023
    Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
    Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
    31 May 2023
    Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/landrover_modimotors.worli)
    Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh
    6 Apr 2023
