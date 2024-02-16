What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Karnal? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Karnal is Rs 63,30,128.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Karnal? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 5,76,500 in Karnal.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Karnal? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Karnal is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Karnal? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Karnal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 5,76,500, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 63,30,128.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 67,85,118 on the road in Karnal.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Karnal starts at Rs. 63,30,128 and rises to Rs. 67,85,118. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.