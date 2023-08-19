Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Pace On Road Price in Karnal

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Karnal
F-Pace Price in Karnal

Jaguar F-Pace on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 79.67 Lakhs. The on road price for Jaguar F-Pace top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Crore in Karnal. Jaguar F-Pace comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol₹ 79.67 Lakhs
Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel₹ 79.67 Lakhs
Jaguar F-Pace SVR₹ 1.73 Crore
Jaguar F-Pace Variant Wise Price List in Karnal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,99,000
RTO
7,29,900
Insurance
2,36,618
FasTag Charges
1,100
On-Road Price in Karnal
79,66,618
EMI@1,71,234/mo
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹79.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
SVR
₹1.73 Crore*On-Road Price
4999 cc
Automatic
Jaguar F-Pace Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Q5 Price in Karnal
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Range Rover Evoque Price in Karnal
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
GLC Price in Karnal
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
Macan Price in Karnal
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
Discovery Sport Price in Karnal

Popular Jaguar Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Jaguar Cars

Jaguar F-Pace News

Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices
19 Aug 2023
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
Jaguar F-Pace gets simplified trims, PHEV model gets more range
15 Dec 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be built in a limited number of 394 units only.
Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
29 Jun 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 features several Black Pack components fitted as standard.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 takes cues from brand's racing heritage
1 Jun 2022
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a petrol and diesel engine respectively.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport, 300 Sport bank on sporty appeal, inline-six engines
13 Apr 2022
 Jaguar F-Pace News

Jaguar F-Pace Videos

Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced the opening of bookings for F-Pace SVR performance SUV in India.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: Top 10 features
21 Jun 2021
<p>Jaguar XE 2020 seeks to once again take the entry-level luxury sedan segment by storm and now offers even better looks and an upgraded cabin to make a case for itsel</p>
Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
22 Feb 2020
<p>Our video review of the stunning Jaguar F-Type Coupe in India.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe India Drive Review
21 Aug 2014
<p>Jaguar's stunning F-Type Coupe is unleashed on some excellent driving roads &amp; the Motorland Aragon Racetrack in Spain. In the video we review both the V6S &amp; V8R models.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe video review
14 Apr 2014
A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
Range Rover 2022: First impressions
26 Aug 2022
    Jaguar F-Pace FAQs

