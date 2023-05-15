Saved Articles

Audi Q3 Sportback On Road Price in Raipur

59.07 Lakhs
Raipur
Q3 Sportback Price in Raipur

Audi Q3 Sportback on road price in Raipur starts from Rs. 59.07 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line₹ 59.07 Lakhs
Audi Q3 Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Raipur

Technology Plus S-line
₹59.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,43,000
RTO
5,39,300
Insurance
2,24,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raipur
59,06,987
EMI@1,26,964/mo
Audi Q3 Sportback News

Audi Q3 Sportback is longer and slightly narrower than Q3 SUV but also stands slightly less tall than the model.
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
15 May 2023
The Audi Q3 is now locally assembled at the SAVWIPL facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India
3 May 2023
The Audi Q3 Sportback gets a coupe roofline while sharing underpinnings with the Q3 SUV
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
15 Feb 2023
Audi Q3 Sportback sits at the top of the model profile.
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
13 Feb 2023
After launching the new generation Q3 last year, Audi is all set to drive in the sportier Q3 Sportback to India soon.
Audi opens booking for Q3 Sportback in India, to launch later this month
6 Feb 2023
Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
