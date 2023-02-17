Apache RTR 160PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Right View
TVS Apache RTR 160

Launched in Feb 2019

4.3
3 Reviews
₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 159.7 cc

Apache RTR 160: 159.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 48.54 kmpl

Apache RTR 160: 47 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.02 ps

Apache RTR 160: 16.04 ps

Speed

Category Average: 110.0 kmph

Apache RTR 160: 107.0 kmph

About TVS Apache RTR 160

Latest Update

  • Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
  • 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Apache RTR 160.
    VS
    TVS Apache RTR 160
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Rear Suspension View
    Glossy Black
    Pearl White
    Racing Red
    Front Right View
    Fuel Tank
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Variants
    TVS Apache RTR 160 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    5 Variants Available
    Drum₹1.2 Lakhs*
    159.7 cc
    107 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Dark Edition₹1.2 Lakhs*
    160 cc
    107 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
    ABS: Single Channel
    Seat Type: Split
    Disc₹1.24 Lakhs*
    159.7 cc
    107 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Disc Bluetooth₹1.27 Lakhs*
    159.7 cc
    107 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Racing Edition₹1.3 Lakhs*
    159.7 cc
    107 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 6Ah MF
    ABS: Single Channel ABS
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Brochure

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Images

    12 images
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Colours

    TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Matte blue
    Pearl white
    Gloss black
    T grey
    Racing red
    Glossy black

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Specifications and Features

    Max Power16.04 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage47 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine159.7 cc
    Max Speed107 kmph
    TVS Apache RTR 160 comparison with similar bikes

    TVS Apache RTR 160
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
    Hero Xtreme 160R
    Yamaha FZ-FI V3
    TVS Apache RTR 180
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar N150
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹1.34 Lakhs*
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    16.04 PS
    Power
    17.55 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    15 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    17.13 PS
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Torque
    13.85 Nm
    Torque
    14.73 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    14 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    15.5 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    13.5 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Engine
    159.7 cc
    Engine
    159.7 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    177.4 cc
    Engine
    124.45 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    149.68 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Kerb Weight
    138 kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    138 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Kerb Weight
    140 kg
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    145 kg
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Length
    2085 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Length
    2012 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Videos

    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023

    TVS Apache RTR 160 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum
    16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm | 107 kmph | 540 Km
    ₹ 1.2 Lakhs*
    Drum
    16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm | 107 kmph | 540 Km
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Dark Edition
    160 cc | 17.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Disc
    16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm | 107 kmph | 540 Km
    ₹1.24 Lakhs*
    Disc Bluetooth
    16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm | 107 kmph | 540 Km
    ₹1.27 Lakhs*
    Racing Edition
    159.7 cc | 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
    ₹1.29 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2194.04/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    TVS Apache RTR 160 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    1
    Taking Riding to the Next Level
    This bike looks amazing and features a very powerful engine. Thanks to TVS for creating such a comfortable riding bike with excellent performance and great mileage.By: Harsh rajput (Nov 29, 2024)
    Super bike service and look good
    My favorite bike is the Apache RTR 160. It has beautiful mileage, super performance, very good looks, and drives wellBy: Sonu Patel niranjan (Jul 4, 2024)
    Stylish Bike with comfortable driving experience
    I using my tvs apache rtr 160 2V from last three years. I am fully satisfied with this bike. It's bs6 bike and featured with fi engine and I using single disc variant. Bike fuel mileage between 40 to 45 km per litre. Pickup very smooth and very less noise in four or fifth gear. A perfect bike for smooth and comfortable ride in highways or road. By: Chanchal Das (Jul 3, 2024)
