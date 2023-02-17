Introduction

Originally launched in 2007, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has remained a consistent choice in its segment, with regular updates over the years. The latest updates take the form of two new variants which were launched earlier in 2024: the entry-level Black Edition and the range-topping Racing Edition. The TVS Apache RTR 160 is a sports commuter motorcycle available in five variants and a selection of seven colour schemes. With a design geared toward urban commuting with a touch of sportiness, it is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI engine, producing 15.82 bhp and 13.85 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, supporting both front and rear disc brakes in its higher variants. The entry-level models are fitted with drum brakes.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Price

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in five variants, with prices starting at ₹1,20,420 (ex-showroom) for the Drum (Black Edition) and going up to ₹1,29,520 (ex-showroom) for the Racing Edition. The standard Drum variant is priced at ₹1,21,220, while the Disc variant costs ₹1,24,720. The Apache RTR 160 Disc BT variant is available at ₹1,28,020 with additional Bluetooth connectivity features. The range-topping Racing Edition with an exclusive Matte Black colour scheme and carbon fibre graphics is priced at ₹1,29,520.

When was the TVS Apache RTR 160 launched?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced in India in 2007 and has seen consistent production since its launch. A 2020 update brought in the BS VI-compliant engine, incorporating a 159.7cc fuel-injected system that made slightly more power than the outgoing BS IV model. On July 10, 2024, the RTR 160 received its latest upgrade with the launch of the Racing Edition. This variant introduced a Matte Black body colour with carbon fibre graphics and additional design elements to enhance its sporty appeal.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Apache RTR 160 are available?

The Apache RTR 160 is available in five variants, offering seven colour options. The base Drum (Black Edition) variant is priced at ₹1,20,420 (ex-showroom) and is available in the Gloss Black colour scheme. The higher Disc and Disc BT variants, starting at ₹1,24,720 (ex-showroom), offer a broader range which includes Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue, and T Grey. The Racing Edition, priced at ₹1,29,520, features an exclusive Matte Black colour with carbon fibre graphics.

What features are available in the TVS Apache RTR 160?

The Apache RTR 160 comes equipped with an LED headlight and taillight, while the turn indicators use halogen bulbs. It is fitted with a digital instrument console that varies by variant, The top-spec Disc BT model offers Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, crash notifications, and lean angle information. Across all variants, the bike is equipped with single-channel Super-Moto ABS.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 160?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI-compliant engine that delivers 15.82 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 13.85 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, offering a smooth and controlled riding experience. The motorcycle's braking system includes a 270 mm front disc and a rear brake setup that varies by variant—either a 130 mm drum or a 200 mm disc.

The RTR 160 is built on a double-cradle frame, supported by telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear shocks. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 90/90 section tyre at the front and a 110/80 section tyre at the rear for the drum brake variants. The disc brake variants get a wider 120/70 section tyre at the rear. The Apache RTR 160’s top speed is rated at 107 kmph.

What is the TVS Apache RTR 160’s mileage?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 47 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary based on riding style, road conditions, and overall maintenance.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Apache RTR 160?

The Apache RTR 160 has a ground clearance of 180 mm and its kerb weight stands at 138 kg. The seat height is set at 790 mm.

What bikes does the TVS Apache RTR 160 rival in its segment?

In the competitive 160 cc sports commuter segment, the TVS Apache RTR 160 faces rivals such as the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and Bajaj Pulsar N160.