Originally launched in 2007, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has remained a consistent choice in its segment, with regular updates over the years. The latest updates take the form of two new variants which were launched earlier in 2024: the entry-level Black Edition and the range-topping Racing Edition. The TVS Apache RTR 160 is a sports commuter motorcycle available in five variants and a selection of seven colour schemes. With a design geared toward urban commuting with a touch of sportiness, it is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI engine, producing 15.82 bhp and 13.85 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, supporting both front and rear disc brakes in its higher variants. The entry-level models are fitted with drum brakes.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in five variants, with prices starting at ₹1,20,420 (ex-showroom) for the Drum (Black Edition) and going up to ₹1,29,520 (ex-showroom) for the Racing Edition. The standard Drum variant is priced at ₹1,21,220, while the Disc variant costs ₹1,24,720. The Apache RTR 160 Disc BT variant is available at ₹1,28,020 with additional Bluetooth connectivity features. The range-topping Racing Edition with an exclusive Matte Black colour scheme and carbon fibre graphics is priced at ₹1,29,520.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced in India in 2007 and has seen consistent production since its launch. A 2020 update brought in the BS VI-compliant engine, incorporating a 159.7cc fuel-injected system that made slightly more power than the outgoing BS IV model. On July 10, 2024, the RTR 160 received its latest upgrade with the launch of the Racing Edition. This variant introduced a Matte Black body colour with carbon fibre graphics and additional design elements to enhance its sporty appeal.
The Apache RTR 160 is available in five variants, offering seven colour options. The base Drum (Black Edition) variant is priced at ₹1,20,420 (ex-showroom) and is available in the Gloss Black colour scheme. The higher Disc and Disc BT variants, starting at ₹1,24,720 (ex-showroom), offer a broader range which includes Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue, and T Grey. The Racing Edition, priced at ₹1,29,520, features an exclusive Matte Black colour with carbon fibre graphics.
The Apache RTR 160 comes equipped with an LED headlight and taillight, while the turn indicators use halogen bulbs. It is fitted with a digital instrument console that varies by variant, The top-spec Disc BT model offers Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, crash notifications, and lean angle information. Across all variants, the bike is equipped with single-channel Super-Moto ABS.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI-compliant engine that delivers 15.82 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 13.85 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, offering a smooth and controlled riding experience. The motorcycle's braking system includes a 270 mm front disc and a rear brake setup that varies by variant—either a 130 mm drum or a 200 mm disc.
The RTR 160 is built on a double-cradle frame, supported by telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear shocks. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 90/90 section tyre at the front and a 110/80 section tyre at the rear for the drum brake variants. The disc brake variants get a wider 120/70 section tyre at the rear. The Apache RTR 160’s top speed is rated at 107 kmph.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 47 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary based on riding style, road conditions, and overall maintenance.
The Apache RTR 160 has a ground clearance of 180 mm and its kerb weight stands at 138 kg. The seat height is set at 790 mm.
In the competitive 160 cc sports commuter segment, the TVS Apache RTR 160 faces rivals such as the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and Bajaj Pulsar N160.
|Max Power
|16.04 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|159.7 cc
|Max Speed
|107 kmph
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.34 Lakhs*
₹1.01 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
32 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
16.04 PS
Power
17.55 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
17.13 PS
Power
12 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
14.73 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
15.5 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
177.4 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Length
2085 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2012 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
