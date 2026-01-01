|Engine
|159.7 cc
The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS, is listed at ₹1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS is available in 6 colour options: Matte Blue, Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Racing Red, Glossy Black.
The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 priced ₹1.08 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS has Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.