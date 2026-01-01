hamburger icon
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition

1.32 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 specs and features

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Prices

The Apache RTR 160 Black Edition, is listed at ₹1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Colours

The Apache RTR 160 Black Edition is available in 6 colour options: Matte Blue, Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Racing Red, Glossy Black.

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 Black Edition is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 priced ₹1.08 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 Black Edition has Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Price

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition

₹1.32 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,490
RTO
8,919
Insurance
11,463
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,872
EMI@2,834/mo
TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2085 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Height
1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
107 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition EMI
Loan Amount
10,000
1,18,684
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,18,684
Interest Amount
34,375
Payable Amount
1,53,059

TVS Apache RTR 160 other Variants

Apache RTR 160 Drum

₹1.33 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,190
RTO
8,975
Insurance
11,477
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,642
EMI@2,851/mo
Apache RTR 160 Disc

₹1.36 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,390
RTO
9,231
Insurance
11,541
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,162
EMI@2,927/mo
Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

₹1.40 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,490
RTO
9,479
Insurance
11,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,572
EMI@3,000/mo
Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition

₹1.41 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,790
RTO
9,583
Insurance
11,629
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,002
EMI@3,031/mo
Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS

₹1.45 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,290
RTO
9,863
Insurance
11,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,853
EMI@3,113/mo
Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition

₹1.49 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,650
RTO
10,132
Insurance
11,767
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,549
EMI@3,193/mo
