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Apache RTR 160PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Right View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Break View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Engine View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Tank View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Headlilght View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Seat View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 specs and features

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Prices

The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS, is listed at ₹1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Colours

The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS is available in 6 colour options: Matte Blue, Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Racing Red, Glossy Black.

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 priced ₹1.08 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Price

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,990
RTO
10,239
Insurance
10,842
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,071
EMI@3,204/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2085 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Red Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
107 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas Filled Shox (MIG) With Spring Aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS with TCS EMI
EMI2,884 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,34,163
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,34,163
Interest Amount
38,858
Payable Amount
1,73,021

TVS Apache RTR 160 other Variants

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition

₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,490
RTO
8,919
Insurance
11,463
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,872
EMI@2,834/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 160 Drum

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,190
RTO
8,975
Insurance
11,477
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,642
EMI@2,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Disc

₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,390
RTO
9,231
Insurance
11,541
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,162
EMI@2,927/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,490
RTO
9,479
Insurance
11,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,572
EMI@3,000/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,790
RTO
9,583
Insurance
11,629
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,002
EMI@3,031/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,290
RTO
9,863
Insurance
11,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,853
EMI@3,113/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,650
RTO
10,132
Insurance
11,767
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,549
EMI@3,193/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ-RAVE

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