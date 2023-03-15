HT Auto
13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger 900 on Road Price in Delhi

Triumph Tiger 900 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 15.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 900 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.39 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Triumph Tiger 900 Variant Wise Price List

GT
₹15.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
888 cc
16.83 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,70,000
RTO
1,23,300
Insurance
35,206
Accessories Charges
13,700
On-Road Price in Yavatmal
15,42,206
EMI@33,148/mo
Rally
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
888 cc
16.83 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Rally PRO
₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
888 cc
16.83 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Triumph Tiger 900 Specifications and Features

GT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1556 mm
Dry Weight
194 kg
Height
1460 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm
Width
930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
4.77s
Acceleration (0-160)
10.55s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
15.90m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
2.79s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.40s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.62s
Highway Mileage
23.66 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
44.17m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
27.81m
Max Power
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm
Max Torque
87 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1
Displacement
888 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
No of Cylinders
3
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel (151mm LRH)
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Sports
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

