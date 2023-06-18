Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Triple on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 11.44 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Triple top variant goes up to Rs. 13.11 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price
Triumph Street Triple on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 11.44 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Triple top variant goes up to Rs. 13.11 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Triple R and the most priced model is Triumph Street Triple RS.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Street Triple dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Triumph Street Triple on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Triple is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Triumph Bonneville T100 starting at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Triple R ₹ 11.44 Lakhs Triumph Street Triple RS ₹ 13.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price